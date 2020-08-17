2020 Bridgeland Volleyball Preview: Presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Dark Horses - the Bridgeland Bears.

Bridgeland Bears

Bridgeland has quickly found success led by coach Verena Khalil (90- 20). Only two varsity seasons, but last year – a 43-5 record, 16-0 in district – was its best thus far. A first-round exit for the Bears stung a bit but they are ready to make a run. Four starters return, including first-teamers Emily Adams (268 kills, 65 aces) and Karrington Kays (223 kills, 85 blocks). Adams is verbally committed to University of Louisiana Monroe. Other key returners include second-teamers Jessica Frannea (Northeastern-commit) and Emerson Sykes. Frannea had 623 assists and 239 digs, while Sykes had 708 assists and 283 digs. This team is young and has talent, which makes them dangerous. Bridgeland got a taste of the playoffs in 2019. Will they be back for more?









