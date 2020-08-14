Texans will not allow fans in NRG stadium for first home game on Sept. 20

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced that it will host its first home game without fans on Sept. 20 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Texans will take on the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Following the first home game, the Texans will decide whether or not to allow fans for subsequent games based on status of the pandemic in the Houston-area. At present, Harris County is at Red Level 1 on the COVID-19 Threat Level System.

The Texans say their highest priority is the health and the wellbeing of the players, coaches, staff, other personnel and the Houston community.

“We have made the difficult decision to not host fans at NRG Stadium in the month of September as we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our fans during these challenging times,” said Texans president Jamey Rootes. “Our fans provide the best homefield advantage in the NFL and we remain hopeful for their return to NRG Stadium once it is safe to do so.”

If the Texans decide to transition to hosting fans at home games, season ticket members who make the decision to opt-in for the season will receive instructions on the ticket-purchasing process.