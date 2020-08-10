VYPE 411: Southlake Carroll's Grace Williamson

Grace Williamson recently won the DFW 2020 Public School Preseason Girls XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Williamson for the 411 on the star from Southlake Carroll High School.

VYPE: How long have you been running Cross Country and how did you get your start?

Williamson: I've been running cross country since freshman year and I honestly just started it for fun. I had no idea I would develop such a passion for running.

VYPE: Go-to pre run meal? Routine?

Williamson: My go-to pre race meal is usually a sandwich from jersey mikes. My routine consists of resting up until the race, visualizing, listening to music and trying to stay relaxed.

VYPE: Favorite subject in school?

Williamson: My favorite subject in school is History because I find it very interesting.

VYPE: What's your biggest strength? Or What do You Bring to Your Team?

Williamson: My biggest strength is the ability to run well under pressure. I remind myself and my teammates that we've put in the work in practice and a race is nothing more then showcasing our abilities.

VYPE: What is your favorite thing to do outside of running?

Williamson: My favorite thing to do outside of running is shopping, baking or going out on the lake with friends.

VYPE:. What has been your greatest HS memory so far?

Williamson: My favorite memory of high school so far was winning state with my XC team.