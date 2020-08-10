The Stars of Spring Branch ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Spring Branch ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from Spring Branch ISD in this edition of SBISD Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.



Ruby Silva - Spring Woods

Congratulations to Ruby Silva for signing a letter of intent to play softball at Northwest Tech-Kansas. We wish you nothing but the best of luck!! @SwhsClub @SpringWoodsHigh @sbisdathletics pic.twitter.com/oR2iHdjRJR — Spring Woods High Softball 2020 (@woods_2020) August 3, 2020

It was a weird year, especially for the Class of 2020. Losing an entire softball season hurt many in their hopes of playing at the next level. Spring Woods' Ruby Silva overcame those challenges and has signed to play at Northwest Tech-Kansas.

Stratford Volleyball

Congratulations to the 2019 varsity team for winning the @USMC / @AVCAVolleyball Team Academic Award AND being named recipients of the Team Honor Roll (top 70 in GPA in the COUNTRY)!



We are so proud of you!



For real-life study break outtakes: https://t.co/K6v4w984MK https://t.co/X0Ug9pIFSL pic.twitter.com/wbCQfCe779 — Stratford Volleyball (@StratfordVball) July 20, 2020

Stratford volleyball found success on the court in 2019 but also in the classroom. The Spartans were named to the Team Honor Roll, which is the Top 70 GPA's in the country.

Northbrook Football

It is a new era for Northbrook football. As Andres Gomez takes over the program, they have announced the coaching staff for the 2020 season. Gomez looks to start a new era for the Raiders as they are seeking their first win this season since 2017 after going 0-10 the previous two years. This will be the coaching staff to take the Raiders to new heights as their motto for the season is #RIDE

Logan LeRoux - Memorial Volleyball

A big-time player to watch for Memorial this year is reigning District 17-6A Setter MVP Logan LeRoux. The senior finished last year with 975 assists and 299 digs. For her career, LeRoux has 1,716 assists and will surely pass 2,500 this season. She will definitely be a player to watch in 2020.

Marjani Stanfill - Stratford Volleyball

Marjani Stanfill is come off a solid season. She earned first-team, all-district honors a year ago in District 17-6A and could very well be in the running for more individual accolades in 2020. Stanfill is coming off a season where she registered a team-leading 314 kills and 73 blocks. Stanfill is one of the top returning offensive players for the Spartans and is one to watch.

