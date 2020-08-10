Cinco Ranch Volleyball Preview: Presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the Cinco Ranch Cougars.

Cinco Ranch Cougars

The Cinco Ranch Cougars went undefeated in district play in 2019 but fell in the Regional Quarters to state semifinalist Ridge Point. District MVP Danyle Courtney (Rice) and first-team middle blocker Madalyn O'Brien (Texas Tech) are off to college leaving a tremendous legacy. Back in the Cougars' den are several all-district returners. Running the offense is Eva Fitzgerald (458 assists, 181 digs, 39 aces), who was a second-team setter a year ago. She will be assisting first-team returner Kayla Griebl (223 kills), the team's biggest offensive threat. Defensively, Hayley Byrd (246 digs) and Brooke Hirsch (UTSA-commit) will keep the ball up on the back row. Hirsch had 246 digs a year ago. Who could emerge as the next star at Cinco? Courtney O'Brien, the sister of Madalyn, is only a sophomore.













