2020 Grand Oaks Volleyball Preview presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the Grand Oaks Grizzlies.

Grand Oaks Grizzlies

The Grand Oak Grizzlies made school history a year ago, winning their district and their first playoff game. The brand-new school moves up from Class 5A to Class 6A and is grouped with The Woodlands, Oak Ridge, College Park, Conroe and Willis. Coach Morgan Rogers returns District MVP Fallon Thompson (568 kills, 110 aces) and Newcomer of the Year Kamie Lohnes (65 blocks). Both are attackers on the outside and middle. Ava Terry (443 digs), Carlie McCutchen (534 assists) and Sarah Sampson (Eckerd College-commit) were also named to the first team. Terry runs the defense as the libero, while McCutchen will quarterback the team as the setter. Sampson doubles as a setter and hitter. The Grizzlies are a young and confident squad already having early success. But as Grand Oaks moves to the big leagues, can they keep they raise the bar in 2020?





