FBCA Magazine Feature: He's Got the Juice

STEPHEN CAMPBELL JR. IS A HYPE-MAN

The 2019 TAPPS Class 5A state champion and the 24th-ranked AJGA Rolex Junior in the country is magnetic.

Whether pumping himself up on the golf course or as a Student Section Leader at a Fort Bend Christian Academy football game, Campbell has some juice.

The Oklahoma-signee regained his passion for golf entering high school and has left opponents in his wake on the high school and the elite tournament circuits. "Ever since I was 18-months-old, I had a club in my hand," he said. "I was sort of a child-prodigy in the beginning, but when I started coasting in middle school I got a little bit behind. My parents sat me down and just explained they weren't going to shell out money if I didn't see a future in golf."

That was in the eighth grade.

"I found that passion again and I've been hard at work ever since," he said.

There has been a price. The recent grad has had to sacrifice being a teenager at the hands of golf at times.

"People think I'm boring sometimes," he laughs. "It's golf, school and family-time. Yes, I've had to make some sacrifices. I've missed time with my friends with practice or traveling to tournaments.

"I don't see it as a sacrifice, but a blessing. I'm thinking long-term. I'm motivated to get better. To be the best player I can."

Much like his favorites – Tigers Woods and Phil Mickelson.

"I grew up on Tiger Woods and Phil, who is a fellow lefty," he said. "I also like Brooks Koepka and his approach. He's a transcendent athlete physically and I love how he approaches the game. He simplifies it. "I also like the young guns. I have so much respect for how insanely tough it is to make and stay on the professional tour," he said. "Those guys are so tough."

Campbell will attend Oklahoma next fall and play for coach Ryan Hybl. Forgot to mention, his parents are Sooners and his mom played college basketball.

"Coach is an energy-guy like me," he laughs. "Our personalities match. He has moxie and swag and playing for him will make me a better player and person.

"My parents didn't want to influence my decision at all, so I prayed about it a lot. Oklahoma is a special place and Christ put it in my heart. I love the guys on the team and we have a great class coming in."

When he gets some time to chill, he's with friends or with his dad hunting or fishing.

"My dad taught me the game of golf and my mom gave me the mental side of athletics," he said. "They have been a huge influence in my life."

The energy Campbell has for life makes him a can't miss-kid – whether it's on the golf course, in the stands, or a future in business.

He's got the juice.