Dayton Baseball Commit Soto Also Makes Noise As Round Rock Musician

Central Texas' support of Round Rock High School baseball player Thomas Soto helped him grow so much as an athlete that he earned an opportunity to play for the University of Dayton after his 2021 high school graduation. He jumped at the offer and ultimately committed on Wednesday August 5, 2020.

"Dayton was the right choice for myself in order to develop more as a skilled baseball player, a student and a man," said Soto. "And honestly, I just can't wait to get started there. I'm excited to meet new people and start this new chapter of my life as a Flyer and I'll do the best I can to help that team win. In terms of fitting in, nothing is given. I will need to continue to work to achieve the goals I have, [with] one of those goals being a starting spot."

Soto's future collegiate teammates and coaches think that he's only bringing strong baseball talent, but they'll be pleasantly surprised by another skill.

"Something not a lot of people know, besides my friends, is that I love music," said Soto. "I play the guitar and have for a long time now, and I will continue to do that for as long as I live."



Before Soto heads to Ohio, he is focused on finishing his high school baseball career on a strong note. To do that, he plans to embrace his senior leadership role.

"The best leaders are those who lead by example in my opinion, and I intend to be that leader for our team," said Soto. "So, I will do whatever the team needs in order to win the game in front of us."

Soto, like the majority of high school spring athletes, faced a vastly condensed 2020 sports season. That's why he wants to make the most of his remaining time in the "Sports Capital of Texas", Round Rock.

"My favorite thing about playing at Round Rock is the sense of community our school has," said Soto. "There are always students at the games to cheer on our team and it's an atmosphere I won't ever forget."

"After the short 2020 season, I think everyone learned not to take the time we have on the field for granted," he continued. "We just have to play every game like it's our last. And with all of the extra time [the last few months], I have spent it just working out and sharpening my skills as a baseball player."

