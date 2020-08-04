89ºF

Local Sports

VYPE 411: AJ Harrell of The John Cooper School

Vype

Vype

Tags: John Cooper School, John Cooper Volleyball, Aj Harrell, Aj Harrell Volleyball, Vype High School Sports, Vype, Vype Campus, Houston High School Volleyball, Aj Harrell John Cooper Volleyball
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Volleyball season is right around the corner! AJ Harrell of The John Cooper School is ready for a breakout season and looks to lead the Dragons to a deep playoff run. VYPE caught up with Harrell for the 411 on the star from The John Cooper School.

VYPE: How long have you been playing Volleyball and how did you get your start?

Harrell: This will be my 5th year playing volleyball, and I started playing on a whim in 7th grade. All my friends were doing it so I decided, "Why not?"

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Harrell: My go-to pregame meal is a huge sweet potato with a huge salad. Then I listen to "You Rock My World" by Michael Jackson, do the same warm-up every time, and tell myself "Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust."

VYPE: Favorite subject in school?

Harrell: My favorite subject is math by far.

VYPE: What's your biggest strength? Or What do You Bring to Your Team?

Harrell: I tend to stay calm and positive during a pressure situation.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Harrell: Off the court I like to draw or dance around my room singing for as long as I can.

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved