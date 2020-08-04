Second Baptist Magazine Feature: Pom-Pom Power

THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL CHEER TEAM HAS A LONG TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE.

The program has over 50 girls ranging in grades 8-12 and varsity head coach Andrea Spence has helped launch the varsity program into a competitive squad for the first time in 2020. The varsity team finished eighth overall in the traditional large squad category at the TAPPS State Cheer competition. They received an excellent rating.

Lindsay Bell Photo by Bradley Collier of VYPE Media

"I am beyond proud of these ladies," Spence said. "Their grit, determination and hard work never cease to amaze me. They persevered all season, supporting our teams. At the TAPPS competition, they worked together to overcome many obstacles, and we really came together as a team with our late-night practices and bonding."



For the Division I Traditional Large Squads, Lindsay Bell ('20) made the first team; Kendall Pennington ('20), McKenna Rodriguez ('20) made second team and Emma Gunn ('21) and MayaLee Dobson ('21) were honorable mentions. Pennington, Bell, Rodriguez, Avery Harder ('21), Emma Bingaman ('20) and Maia Bradford ('20) were named Academic All-State as well.