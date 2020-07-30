LBJ's McCutchin Motivated By Injury & Ranking; Plans To Play At OU

36 college football programs wanted Austin LBJ Early College cornerback Latrell McCutchin to commit to them. That's how many 2021 offers he received to play at the next level. Originally, he was an Alabama commit, but decommitted earlier this year and ultimately flipped to Oklahoma on July 4th.

"Oklahoma stood out because the opportunity to change how the world views defensive backs coming out of the university really intrigued me," said McCutchin.

That amount of college interest is because McCutchin's ranked as the eighth best Texas prospect for the Class of 2021. VYPE even recognized him as the best football recruit in the Austin area in January. Many athletes would be satisfied with that type of recognition, but McCutchin feels like he's still overlooked.

"I'm the best in the country," said McCutchin. "If I had played last year, it would still be known. They'll see how I'm coming if they allow us to play this year."



He missed most of the 2019 Texas high school football season with a torn ACL, so he's motivated to storm back as a senior.

"Me and my guys haven't used this pandemic as an excuse to miss out on quality work, so a lot of us work out every single day [and] sometimes two to three times a day," said McCutchin. "We even get into groups and hit the field twice a week and compete against each other to make each other better."

McCutchin understands that Austin LBJ Early College is dropping from UIL 12-5A Division I to UIL 13-4A Division I and is extremely confident in the Jaguars' district chances against Burnet, Canyon Lake, Fredericksburg, Lampasas and Taylor. Part of that feeling comes from their stacked defense.

"I wouldn't say that the chemistry of our secondary only includes [fellow recruit] Andrew [Mukuba] and I," said McCutchin. "There's not a guy in our starting secondary that I don't trust with the game on the line and I think that says a lot. I really wish everyone would stop sleeping on guys like Jaikeam Maxwell, Davontae Sheff, Danny Davis and Tyrone Jurrells because those guys ball too and don't get much credit for how well they play every week."

