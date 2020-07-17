What's Inside: FBCA Year In Review 2019-2020 Magazine

The 2019-2020 Fort Bend Christian Academy Year in Review Magazine has arrived!!

The first-ever year in review magazine is a beautiful 40-page piece with amazing photos, stories and features from cover to cover. This is a must-get for the FBCA community.

Cover Reveal!! 📸 🤯



Here is the cover of the inaugural @FBCAathletics VYPE Year In Review Magazine!



Congrats to @sam_mckissick, Jackie Jessup, @TheSolomonCole, Paul Sanchez and Omiete Williams for gracing the cover!! #VYPECampus



📸: @bcollierphoto pic.twitter.com/BSkTvH89qo — vypehouston (@vypehouston) July 8, 2020

Stories include ones about the FBCA football amazing 2019 season, where they made the playoffs; Jackie Jessup's hopes of pursuing a career in youth ministry; Solomon Cole being Mr. FBCA as he shined in three sports; the fine arts department is award winning and more.



There are also tons of photos and even more feature stories, including one about the new turf field at FBCA!

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DIGITAL FBCA Year In Review Magazine