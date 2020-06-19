CFISD Athletes named to 2020 All-District 14-6A Tennis Team

June 17, 2020—CFISD tennis coaches released the All-District 14-6A Tennis team, featuring student-athletes earning first-team, second team and honorable mention honors.
The following CFISD student-athletes were named to the All-District 14-6A teams:
Boys' Singles
|
Line 1
|
1st Team
|
Adi Makthala
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Arka Bose
|
Cypress Ranch
| Ramiro Garcia-Agreda
|Cypress Woods
|
Hon. Ment.
|
Harvey Houltby
|
Langham Creek
|
Line 2
|
1st Team
|
Jared Pressley
|
Cypress Ranch
|
2nd Team
|
Aahan Shah
|
Cypress Woods
|Hon. Ment.
|
Ethan Reader
|
Bridgeland
|
Line 3
|
1st Team
|
Marius Nguyen
|
Cypress Woods
|
2nd Team
|
Grant Curington
|
Cypress Ranch
|Hon. Ment.
|
Dallas White
|
Bridgeland
|
Line 4
|
1st Team
|
Thiago Zivec Soto
|
Cypress Woods
|
2nd Team
|
Carston Heinrich
|
Bridgeland
|Hon. Ment.
|
Vinayak Belavadi
|
Cypress Ranch
|
Line 5
|
1st Team
|
Ethan Payne
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Isaac Thrower
|
Cypress Woods
|Hon. Ment.
|
Keegan Smith
|
Cypress Ranch
|
Line 6
|
1st Team
|
Manvir Singh
|
Cypress Ranch
|
2nd Team
|
Brandon Luong
|
Cypress Woods
Boys' Doubles
|
Line 1
|
1st Team
|
Adi Makthala,
Ethan Payne
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Ramiro Garcia-Agreda,
Thiago Ziveck Soto
|
Cypress Woods
|Hon. Ment.
|
Jared Pressley,
Arka Bose
|
Cypress Ranch
|
Line 2
|
1st Team
|
Aahan Shah,
Marius Nguyen
|
Cypress Woods
|
2nd Team
|
Grant Curington,
Michael Thompson
|
Cypress Ranch
|Hon. Ment.
|
Sid Rayapur,
Ethan Reader
|
Bridgeland
|
Line 3
|
1st Team
|
Keegan Smith,
Vinayak Belavadi
|
Cypress Ranch
|
2nd Team
|
Carston Heinrich,
Lucas White
|
Bridgeland
| Brandon Luong,
Ethan Duong
|Cypress Woods
|Hon. Ment.
|
Mauricio Gonzalez,
Andre Infante
|
Langham Creek
Girls' Singles
|
Line 1
|
1st Team
|
Divya Tulluri
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Valeria Tellez
|
Cypress Ranch
|Hon. Ment.
|
Caroline Cordes
|
Cypress Woods
|
Line 2
|
1st Team
|
Sophie Ritter
|
Cypress Ranch
|
2nd Team
|
Haley McNabb
|
Bridgeland
|
Line 3
|
1st Team
|
Alison Chen
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Elena Nguyen
|
Cypress Woods
|Hon. Ment.
|
Hiba Dadabhoy
|
Cypress Ranch
|
Line 4
|
1st Team
|
Abbey Faggard
|
Bridgeland
|Darcy Thompson
|Cypress Ranch
|Dorina Balogh
|Cypress Woods
|Hon. Ment.
|
Anh Ngo
|
Cypress Lakes
|
Line 5
|
1st Team
|
Emma Eads
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Julia Tran
|
Cypress Ranch
|Hon. Ment.
|
Lauren Wheeler
|
Cypress Woods
|
Line 6
|
1st Team
|
Lauren Green
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Carolina Gonzalez
|
Cypress Ranch
|Mikayla Flippin
|Cypress Ranch
Girls' Doubles
|
Line 1
|
1st Team
|
Emma Eads,
Haley McNabb
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Valeria Tellez,
Sophie Ritter
|
Cypress Ranch
|Hon. Ment.
|
Sophie Shnayder,
Dorina Balogh
|
Cypress Woods
|
Line 2
|
1st Team
|
Dlvya Tulluri,
Abbey Faggard
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Hiba Dadabhoy,
Darcy Thompson
|
Cypress Ranch
| Lauren Wheeler,
Kylee Pike
|Cypress Woods
|Hon. Ment.
|
Camila DeAlba,
Katherine Tran
|
Langham Creek
|
Line 3
|
1st Team
|
Lauren Green,
Abbigail Porter,
Elise Barlow
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Julia Tran,
Maya McDaniel
|
Cypress Ranch
Mixed Doubles
|
1st Team
|
Alison Chen,
Dallas White
|
Bridgeland
|
2nd Team
|
Preston Kimberling,
Mikayla Flippin
|
Cypress Ranch