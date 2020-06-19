87ºF

Local Sports

CFISD Athletes named to 2020 All-District 14-6A Tennis Team

Vype

June 17, 2020—CFISD tennis coaches released the All-District 14-6A Tennis team, featuring student-athletes earning first-team, second team and honorable mention honors.

The following CFISD student-athletes were named to the All-District 14-6A teams:


Boys' Singles

Line 1

1st Team

Adi Makthala

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Arka Bose

Cypress Ranch

Ramiro Garcia-Agreda

Cypress Woods

Hon. Ment.

Harvey Houltby

Langham Creek

Line 2

1st Team

Jared Pressley

Cypress Ranch

2nd Team

Aahan Shah

Cypress Woods

Hon. Ment.

Ethan Reader

Bridgeland

Line 3

1st Team

Marius Nguyen

Cypress Woods

2nd Team

Grant Curington

Cypress Ranch

Hon. Ment.

Dallas White

Bridgeland

Line 4

1st Team

Thiago Zivec Soto

Cypress Woods

2nd Team

Carston Heinrich

Bridgeland

Hon. Ment.

Vinayak Belavadi

Cypress Ranch

Line 5

1st Team

Ethan Payne

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Isaac Thrower

Cypress Woods

Hon. Ment.

Keegan Smith

Cypress Ranch

Line 6

1st Team

Manvir Singh

Cypress Ranch

2nd Team

Brandon Luong

Cypress Woods




Boys' Doubles

Line 1

1st Team

Adi Makthala,

Ethan Payne

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Ramiro Garcia-Agreda,

Thiago Ziveck Soto

Cypress Woods

Hon. Ment.

Jared Pressley,

Arka Bose

Cypress Ranch

Line 2

1st Team

Aahan Shah,

Marius Nguyen

Cypress Woods

2nd Team

Grant Curington,

Michael Thompson

Cypress Ranch

Hon. Ment.

Sid Rayapur,

Ethan Reader

Bridgeland

Line 3

1st Team

Keegan Smith,

Vinayak Belavadi

Cypress Ranch

2nd Team

Carston Heinrich,

Lucas White

Bridgeland

Brandon Luong,
Ethan Duong 		Cypress Woods
Hon. Ment.

Mauricio Gonzalez,

Andre Infante

Langham Creek



Girls' Singles

Line 1

1st Team

Divya Tulluri

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Valeria Tellez

Cypress Ranch

Hon. Ment.

Caroline Cordes

Cypress Woods

Line 2

1st Team

Sophie Ritter

Cypress Ranch

2nd Team

Haley McNabb

Bridgeland

Line 3

1st Team

Alison Chen

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Elena Nguyen

Cypress Woods

Hon. Ment.

Hiba Dadabhoy

Cypress Ranch

Line 4

1st Team

Abbey Faggard

Bridgeland

Darcy Thompson Cypress Ranch
Dorina Balogh Cypress Woods
Hon. Ment.

Anh Ngo

Cypress Lakes

Line 5

1st Team

Emma Eads

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Julia Tran

Cypress Ranch

Hon. Ment.

Lauren Wheeler

Cypress Woods

Line 6

1st Team

Lauren Green

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Carolina Gonzalez

Cypress Ranch

Mikayla Flippin Cypress Ranch



Girls' Doubles

Line 1

1st Team

Emma Eads,

Haley McNabb

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Valeria Tellez,

Sophie Ritter

Cypress Ranch

Hon. Ment.

Sophie Shnayder,

Dorina Balogh

Cypress Woods

Line 2

1st Team

Dlvya Tulluri,

Abbey Faggard

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Hiba Dadabhoy,

Darcy Thompson

Cypress Ranch

Lauren Wheeler,
Kylee Pike 		Cypress Woods
Hon. Ment.

Camila DeAlba,

Katherine Tran

Langham Creek

Line 3

1st Team

Lauren Green,

Abbigail Porter,

Elise Barlow

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Julia Tran,

Maya McDaniel

Cypress Ranch

Mixed Doubles

1st Team

Alison Chen,

Dallas White

Bridgeland

2nd Team

Preston Kimberling,

Mikayla Flippin

Cypress Ranch


