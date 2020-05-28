VYPE AWARDS: Which state winning wrestlers takes year end award?

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards to be announced during the show.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Boys Public School Wrestling.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE -- Kishawn Higgins, Katy

Higgins led the Katy Tigers to a third place finish at UIL state. He won the 170-pound class in a classic performance. He's a two-time state winner.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE -- Chidozie Nwankwo, Foster

Chidozie Nwankwo finished his high school career with one last gold. He won the Class 5A, 285-pound State Championship, capping off his stellar career. His final record is 102-5. He will play college football at UH.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE -- Eli Sheeren, Klein

Eli Sheeren became only the second wrestler from Klein to win a state title. The junior won the 182-pound division.

...

