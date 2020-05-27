VYPE Awards 2020: Team Tennis

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Here are the Award Winners for Team Tennis! They will be honored during the 2020 VYPE Awards!

Coach of the Year - Crystal Fain

Fain led Stratford to a Top 25 ranking in Class 6A this past season for the first time in program history. The Spartans finished the year 18-4 overall and made it to the second round of the team tennis playoffs in 2019.

TEAM OF THE YEAR - Memorial

Memorial is a Dynasty! There is no doubt about that. Bud Booth led the Mustang tennis program back to the Class 6A UIL State Championship this past fall for the second time in three years. They beat Plano West for the state title and finished the year a perfect 19-0. It was the 11th-straight trip to the UIL Team Tennis State Tournament. It has been an unbelievable run by the Mustangs in the last decade.





