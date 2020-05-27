2020 VYPE Awards: Private School Boys Cross Country

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year Awards will be announced during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Boys Cross Country Player of the Year!

Player of the Year Nominee - John Carerra (St. Thomas Episcopal)

In the TAPPS 4A State Championships, Carerra finished second overall with a time of 17:20:00. He was the only runner from St. Thomas Episcopal to finish in the Top 10 of the race.

Player of the Year Nominee - Nicholas Chandler (St. Thomas)

In the TAPPS 6A Boys race, Chandler was the highest finisher from a Houston-area school. Chandler posted a time of 17:10.3 to finish sixth overall in the race. He was the only runner from Houston to finish in the Top 10 of TAPPS' highest classification.

Player of the Year Nominee - Ben Shearer (The Woodlands Christian Academy)

Ben Shearer won the TAPPS 4A State Championship this past fall. He helped lead TWCA to its third-straight state title. Shearer also finished fifth at the NIKE Cross-National South Regional Meet before winning the 2020 Carl Lewis High School Indoor Invitational in the one-mile race. Shearer is only a junior at TWCA.

