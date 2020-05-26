VYPE AWARDS: Public School Boys Basketball

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year Awards will be announced during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Basketball Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Rubin Jones, Yates

The North Texas-signee was the straw that stirred the drink to Yates' success. He ran an offense that was historic.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Tramon Mark, Dickinson

Long, rangy, two-way player -- Tramon Mark could do it all. UH got good one as he showed leadership, scoring and defensive ability that made him the Guy V. Lewis Player of the Year.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- LJ Cryer, Morton Ranch

TCU-bound LJ Cryer can fill it up with the best of them. He put Morton Ranch on the state map, making the Mavs one of the top headliners in the Lone Star State.

...

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.