The Faces of LCISD Soccer powered by Texas Citizens Bank

VYPE highlights a handful of sports figures from Lamar Consolidated ISD in this edition of LCISD Headliners presented by Texas Citizens Bank.

​George Ranch's Emilee Ulke

George Ranch's Emilee Ulke was selected as a 1st team All-Region Goalkeeper by TASCO, which released their all-region, all-state lists recently.

Fulshear Men's Soccer

Fulshear boys soccer racked up four selections by TASCO at the beginning of this week. Cole Burke (HM All-State Goalkeeper), Isaiah Figueroa (HM All-State Forward), Marcel Perez (1st team All-Region Defender) and Javier Garcia Del Toro (1st team All-Region Midfielder) were all honored by TASCO.

Foster Women's Soccer

Four Foster soccer players were recognized by TASCO this week. Three from the women's team and one from the mens. Grace Shivers (2nd team all-region goalkeeper), Elise Cheramie (2nd team all-region defender) and Angelica Bochus (2nd team all-state forward) were selected from the women's team. Nicholas Arellano (1st team all-region forward) was the lone pick from the men's team.

Fulshear Women's Soccer

No surprise here. Fulshear women's soccer was rolling with a 10-0 record in district play until everything stopped. The Chargers finished the year 20-4-1. Amelia Hebert (2nd team All-State Defender), Mikayla Counce (HM All-State Defender), Ellie Mikeska (1st team All-Region Midfielder) and Reagan Crawford (1st team All-Region Forward) earned some state-wide recognition. Crawford, as a freshman, led the team with an amazing 38 goals this season. She also had 10 assists. Mikeska finished with 20 goals and a team-leading 15 assists on the year. This was an amazing group that was primed for big things.

