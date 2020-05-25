VYPE AWARDS: TWCA's state-run make Warriors favorite to sweep the category

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year Awards will be unveiled during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the awards and finalists for Private School Basketball.

Ja'Vier Francis, Westbury Christian

Ja'Vier Francis was just a junior but put TAPPS on notice. What will he do for an encore?

Bakari LaStrap -- TWCA

Bakari LaStrap won two TAPPS titles and was a runner-up on three years at TWCA.

Jahari Long, Episcopal

The Seton Hall-signee put his stamp on the SPC as one of the most decorated Knights in school history.

...

