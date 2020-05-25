VYPE AWARDS 2020: To the victors go the spoils in private school football

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. The Team and Coach of the Year Awards will be announced during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Football.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Caleb Chappelle, The Woodlands Christian Academy

The 6-foot, dual-sport stud starred on TWCA's football and baseball teams, earning first-team, all-state selections in both sports. The Rice-signee had 55 catches for 1,052 yards and 14 touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and two kickoff return touchdowns. He also had 35 tackles on defense with four interceptions, two pass breakups and two touchdowns.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Josh Johnson, Second Baptist School

The dual-threat QB had a breakout season throwing for 2,700 yards and 37 touchdowns and rushing for 600 yards and 10 more scores. He led his team deep into the TAPPS postseason. He was named the TD Club Offensive Player of the Year for Private Schools and will play at Trinity University.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas

The 6-foot-5 QB threw for over 3,000 yards as a junior, leading St. Thomas deep in the postseason. He is one of four brothers -- three of them are DI athletes at Vanderbilt, Northwestern and Lamar. The all-state QB is also an all-district basketball player.

...