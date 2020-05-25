VYPE AWARDS 2020: To the victors go the spoils in private school football
Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Football.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Caleb Chappelle, The Woodlands Christian Academy
The 6-foot, dual-sport stud starred on TWCA's football and baseball teams, earning first-team, all-state selections in both sports. The Rice-signee had 55 catches for 1,052 yards and 14 touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and two kickoff return touchdowns. He also had 35 tackles on defense with four interceptions, two pass breakups and two touchdowns.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Josh Johnson, Second Baptist School
The dual-threat QB had a breakout season throwing for 2,700 yards and 37 touchdowns and rushing for 600 yards and 10 more scores. He led his team deep into the TAPPS postseason. He was named the TD Club Offensive Player of the Year for Private Schools and will play at Trinity University.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas
The 6-foot-5 QB threw for over 3,000 yards as a junior, leading St. Thomas deep in the postseason. He is one of four brothers -- three of them are DI athletes at Vanderbilt, Northwestern and Lamar. The all-state QB is also an all-district basketball player.
