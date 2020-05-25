VYPE Awards 2020: Private School Girls Cross Country

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and coach of the year awards will be announced LIVE during the VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the awards and finalists for Private School Girls Cross Country.

Player of the Year Nominees



Ellie Catron, The Woodlands Christian Academy



- Ellie Catron broke the stopwatch this year. At the TAPPS 4A State Cross Country meet this fall, Catron was the only runner in any classification – male or female – to run a sub-12-minute time. Catron cross the finish line winning the TAPPS 4A State Championship with a time of 11:57.7 with an average mile of 5:58.8. It marks the third-straight individual title for Catron and she helped lead The Woodlands Christian Academy team to the TAPPS 4A State Championship for a fourth-straight year.

Camille Napier, St. Agnes Academy

- Camille Napier is a sophomore at St. Agnes Academy. In the fall, Napier finished second at the TAPPS 6A State Cross Country meet. Napier posted a time of 12:22.7 in the two-mile race with an average mile of 6:11.4. She was the highest finisher on her team.

Izabella Vallejo, Frassati Catholic

- Izabella Vallejo is coming off her senior year at Frassati Catholic. Vallejo finished fourth in the TAPPS 5A State Cross Country meet this past fall. Vallejo posted a time of 12:49.3, which was just 0.7 seconds off the podium.

The winner of the VYPE Awards Player of the Year will be unveiled during the show on May 31 at 6 p.m.



