Astros to allow players access to Minute Maid Park, West Palm Beach facility on limited basis

HOUSTON – The Astros are ready to move forward and allow players to have limited access to Minute Maid Park and the West Palm Beach facility starting Monday, a team official announced Sunday.

The Astros General Manager James Click confirmed the decision in an email to KPRC Sports Director Randy McIlroy. Click said safety is the number one priority. Strict rules will be in place for those that choose to workout individually.

“It’s not unlike how a lot of businesses are reopening with minimal capacity and social distancing. We’re taking this very slowly,” he said.

“Following the advice of our medical personnel, the league, and the government, we’ll rotate staff and players through the facility to stay under the maximum amount of personnel allowed in at any one time. Anyone entering the facility will be screened for symptoms and personal protective equipment is required unless involved in strenuous activity.”