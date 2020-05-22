VYPE AWARDS: The Village School flexed on TAPPS girls hoops

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year Awards will be announced LIVE on VYPE Awards on May 31.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the awards and finalists for Private School Girls Basketball.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Kaitlyn Kollmorgen, Second Baptist School

The other Houston-area women's basketball team that made the TAPPS State Finals was the Second Baptist School. The leader of the nest was Kaitlyn Kollmorgen, who will play her college ball at Mary Hardin Baylor. She was a talent distributing and scoring. She also ran track.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Jada Malone, The Village School

Jada Malone dominated in the paint for The Village School en route to a state title. The accolades just piled up for the junior, who has recently committed to Texas A&M.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Nakeeya McCardell, Kinkaid

Her dad played 17 years in the NFL and her sister Nia (Rice-signee) was an Under Armour All-American in volleyball at Ridge Point. Nakeeya is a two-sport star, leading her Falcons in girls' basketball and in lacrosse. She's off to Oregon to play Lax as a national recruit.

...

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.