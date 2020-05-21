VYPE Awards 2020: Cheer Squads of the Year

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling winners for team and coach of the year awards and the finalists for the player of the year awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the award for Cheer Squads of the Year - which we had to split! These teams will be honored during the 2020 VYPE Awards on May 31, so be sure to tune in!

Cinco Ranch High School

It was history! Never before had a Houston-area high school won a Class 6A UIL Spirit State Championship. But that has all changed now. Cinco Ranch made history this year winning the Class 6A Division I Spirit State Title, finishing with a score of 95.55, beating out San Angelo Central for the title. Loren Williamson and Rebecca Bingham are the cheer coaches at Cinco Ranch High School.

Magnolia High School

How about even more history!! Magnolia became the first Class 5A team from Houston to ever win a spirit state title. Magnolia won the Class 5A Division I UIL Spirit State Championship with a score of 94.80, beating out North Richland Hills Birdville. Magnolia cheer is led by Courtney Riddell and Kelly Helton.

