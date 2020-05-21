The Warrior Way: Chappelle Transformed Into "that guy"

CALEB CHAPPELLE IS A TWCA LIFER.

The 6-foot, dual-sport stud ran the gamut from kindergarten to graduation. He is the ultimate member of #WarriorNation.

Chappelle starred on TWCA's football and baseball teams, earning first-team, all-state selections in both sports.

But it didn't come easy.

"When I was a freshman, I wasn't 'the guy'," he said. "I wasn't the Division I player that I wanted to turn

in to. I sort of had a body transformation after my freshman year. People think that you just wake up and are athletic. I made myself what I am today. So many before- school and after-school workouts. So much personal training.

"What I would tell an incoming freshman is that if you really want it... you really want to be 'that guy', you have to put in the work."

Chappelle was a part of one of the best classes in TWCA history on and off the fields of play.

"I feel like we had a really special class this year and we helped build the football program up over the past few years," he said. "To go 12-1 as seniors was really special. It was just a different vibe from practice to the games. Sure, we won but we had a great time winning as brothers. Our chemistry was the key to our success.

"We were just getting started in baseball, but we had all the pieces to make a run to a title," he said.



Now, the Rice-signee says goodbye to his fellow Warriors to pursue his dream as a DI football player.

"In terms of body style, I see myself as a Danny Amendola-type," he said. "I can play the slot and on the outside. He's kind of my role model. When I took a visit to Rice, it felt like home. I'm able to play close to home and I just couldn't pass up the education."

At Rice, Chappelle looks to study what he knows... sports.

"I'm looking to pursue a Sports Management degree," he said. "I see myself in the front office of a professional team and working with athletes."

