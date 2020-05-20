RECRUITING: Shadow Creek junior Bre'yon White commits to Oklahoma

HOUSTON - Sherri Coale is having a great month of May when it comes to recruiting Texas, especially the Houston-area.



The Oklahoma women's basketball coach has now added two 2021 prospects - who are AAU teammates with Cy-Fair Premier - to her committed list with Langham Creek's Kaley Perkins verbally committing on May 2 and most recently Shadow Creek junior Bre'yon White committing over the weekend.

"It's truly a blessing to be able to play in a such great conference! The opportunity given to me by Coach Coale is one that I do not take lightly," White told VYPE in an interview. "I am looking forward to making my mark as an individual and playing my role in helping my team take over the Big 12! I'm so excited that I get to play at the next level with my AAU teammate, Kaley Perkins. She's a great player and I know that we will shake things up in the Big 12!"

White helped lead Shadow Creek to a 32-5 overall record, including going 16-0 in district play, this past season averaging 13 points and eight rebounds per game.



Shadow Creek is still a young program, this past year being its fourth season of playing varsity basketball, but the success has come quickly for the program, with White playing a major role.

In her three years, White has led the team in scoring in two of them (9.6 ppg (Freshman), 13 ppg (Junior)) and helped lead them to the playoffs each season - including leading the Sharks to the fourth round this past year. Her freshman year, White was named the District 23-5A Newcomer of the Year and since has earned back-to-back District 24-5A Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Prior to the 2019-2020 season White was ranked by VYPE as the No. 14 best women's basketball player in Houston and after the season was named first-team, All-VYPE.

The junior is also the first player in Shadow Creek women's basketball history to eclipse the 1,000-point and 1,000-rebound mark. Now, White committing to Oklahoma brings even more eyes to the Shadow Creek program.

"It means a lot for me to represent my school and team!," White said. "I have always carried myself as a leader and I feel I am leading by example. This journey has not been easy, but I'm showing my teammates what hard work and making sacrifices can get you."

Looking towards Oklahoma, the Sooners do already have some Texas talent on the roster, including former Klein Oak standout Liz Scott.

Oklahoma is starting to trend back to its winning ways after missing the NCAA Tournament the past two years and White likes the direction they are going to get back into March Madness.

"Their style of play and the direction they're moving in as a program, was exactly what I was looking for!," White said. "I also have numerous ties to Oklahoma that made me feel like this is the place for me!"