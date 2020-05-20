Did you miss them? Houston Texans returning to the field for preseason Aug. 14

HOUSTON – Football has definitely been missed, but the wait is almost over. The Texans announced their 2020 preseason dates and times Wednesday.

The Texans will open the preseason Aug. 14 against the Minnesota Vikings for the fifth preseason matchup between the two teams. In Week 2 (Aug. 22), the Texans will host the Seattle Seahawks for the teams’ first-ever preseason matchup.

In Week 3 (Aug. 29), the Texans will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints for the 11th time in the preseason. The all-time series between the two teams is tied at 5-5.

Houston will then welcome the in-state rival Dallas Cowboys to NRG Stadium to close out the preseason in Week 4 (Sept. 3). This will mark the 12th preseason matchup between the two Texas franchises, including the third season in a row. The Texans lead the head-to-head preseason series, 6-5.

