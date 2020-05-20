BREAKING: KUBE 57's High School Sports Zone - a COVID victim

It's a big off the field loss for Houston high school sports fans this week with the news that Todd Freed's High School Sports Zone show on KUBE-TV has been cancelled due to economic factors stemming from the Coronavirus.

Freed, who was also the Channel 57's Sports Director, had hosted and produced the popular year-round show for nearly ten years. Prior to that, Freed founded the ground-breaking High School Sports Live program, which also had a successful decade long run and was the first high school sports show of its kind in Greater Houston.

"It's disappointing for sure," said Freed. "But I certainly understand that these are especially difficult economic times and I'll move forward accordingly. It's been incredibly gratifying to have covered hundreds upon hundreds of amazing athletes over the years who've gone on to standout collegiate, Olympic and professional careers in all sports. The cool and rewarding thing is how so many of those super star athletes still have such vivid and fond memories of the coverage they received within High School Sports Live and then of course the High School Sports Zone. I'll never forget the shout-out I got from New England Patriot and former The Woodlands Highlander Danny Amendola in front of about 20 thousand fans during Super Bowl media day at Minute Maid Park.

"You watch all their exploits on television, and you can honestly say 'I knew them when.' You are talking about local legends like Vince Young, Andrew Luck, Justice Winslow, De'Aaron Fox, sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike to more nowadays sensations such as Jalen Waddle, Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb, Matthew Bowling, Devon Achane, and even Dematrius Davis. I mean the list just goes on and on."





Beyond the athletes themselves, Freed also had high praise for the coaches he's interacted with and interviewed over the years.

"These coaches truly are great leaders of young men and women. None of what goes on in high school sports would be possible without their sacrifices," he said.

Despite the official end of his tenure at KUBE-TV, if the football season goes off as planned, Freed will still serve as host and play by play broadcaster for Channel 57's live Thursday night high school football games. Beyond that, the show must go on for the local icon of high school sports broadcasting.

"I recognize that these are uniquely challenging times, but, I'm still hopeful to bounce back somewhere with all an all new high school sports program. Heck, I'm not about to miss out on even more sports stars of tomorrow."

Let's hope that high school athletes and fans won't be missing out on Freed for too long either.