VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist & Sports Medicine: Band of the Year - Friendswood

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling winners for team and coach of the year awards and the finalists for the player of the year awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! The winner of the 2020 VYPE Award for Band of the Year - Friendswood High School!

- The Friendswood High School Band advanced to the UIL State Marching Band Contest this past year in San Antonio. The Mighty Mustang Band made the Finals, which is the Top 12 Class 5A Bands in the State of Texas. In the end, Friendswood finished 6th in Texas for the 2019 marching season.

Friendswood Band fans, be sure to TUNE IN to the 2020 VYPE Awards on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. as we honor the Mighty Mustang Band as the VYPE Awards winner for Band of the Year! A portion of an interview with Band Director Greg Dick will also air during the show!

