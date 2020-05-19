UIL planning to start ‘limited’ summer strength and conditioning on June 8, TAPPS on June 1

HOUSTON - For many coaches it is the light at the end of the tunnel. For athletes, it's a glimmer of hope.

The University Interscholastic League announced on Tuesday that it will be looking to start "limited" summer strength and conditioning on June 8, according to an email from UIL Athletic Director Dr. Susan Elza with more details to be released later this week.

"More than anything it's the start, it's something to look forward to and at least know that you can start working towards some sense of normalcy," North Shore coach Jon Kay said. "More than anything get our kids doing something physically. Once those directives come down, I realize it's going to be extremely limited early on but just to get some sort of structure in their day and the coaches day and start piecing it back together, it's a great start."

Prior to the UIL announcement, TAPPS was hosting a football webinar where they announced they would start summer conditioning on June 1 with a limit of no more than four participants per coach, no equipment allowed and social distancing must be adhered to.

It is a possibility that the UIL could come out with similar restrictions to start, which Kay said he is OK with considering the ultimate goal is to be hosting a full team practice on August 3 and opening the season on August 29.

"I think the biggest thing is trying to see the bigger picture of everything," Kay said. "I think you get the news and you start visualizing skill development, weight room and doing the things that we've been doing for years and the reality is that's just not going to be the case, especially early on. I've read about the NCAA not being able to do lifts that require a spotter or not even be able to throw a football.

"Those are things that I would have never taken into consideration. I think it's critical that we get some directives, a timeline and start thinking big picture of exactly what we can and can't do."

For many athletes, middle of March was the last time they had any kind of team organized activity through the school.

Of course, coaches have been able to do virtual workout programs for the athletes to do at home and some have been working with personal trainers. But to get them collectively back on campus, in a school workout environment is critical.

"I think that's going to pay huge dividends and I know the physical stuff is going to come," Kay said. "We're going to be patient and let this thing run its course. Just to be able to have a schedule and some structure in our daily lives is going to a long way."

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day as VYPE gathers more interviews.