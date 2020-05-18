VYPE AWARDS 2020: Aymond, Heath, Madison headline VYPE's first class of Hall of Fame Coaches

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling winners for team and coach of the year awards and the finalists for the player of the year awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here is VYPE's first-ever class of Hall of Fame Coaches.

Carrie Austgen, Deer Park, Softball

Carrie Austgen is one of the most decorated softball coaches in the country. While she is well-known for winning two state titles at Deer Park in 2012 and 2014, there's much more to the story. Austgen won a pair of NCAA titles as a player for Texas A&M, before getting into coaching. She compiled over 300 wins as a high school coach, but also won three conference titles leading San Jacinto Junior College. Austgen was the Max Preps Softball Coach of the Year in 2012. She reached state three times at Pearland and once at Brazoswood.

David Aymond, North Shore, Football

While North Shore has become a state power under the direction of coach Jon Kay, it was his former boss David Aymond who was the architect of the Mustang program. North Shore hadn't been to the postseason in 31 years before Aymond took over the post. Since his arrival, North Shore has never missed the playoffs. Over 20-plus seasons, Aymond compiled 228 wins, won a state title in 2003 and signed 180 players to college scholarships. Aymond led North Shore on a 78-game regular season winning streak that ended in 2009, which is the longest in the highest division of Texas high school football.

Tony Heath, Pearland, Football

Mr. Pearland put the south Houston school on the map. Over 20 years ago, Heath took over an Oiler program that hadn't had any success. The community was just growing, and Heath and his Oilers became the heartbeat of the town. Heath went 195-53 as the head man and won a state title in 2010 with his "Plus One" rallying cry. The Oilers would return to state in 2013 but fell to Allen and Kyler Murray. It was a magical year as his son was the quarterback on that run. In his 20 years, Pearland reached the postseason 18 times. Prior the Pearland, Heath was on staff at La Marque which won titles in 1995, 96 and 97.

Leslie Madison, The Woodlands, Volleyball

The city of Houston hadn't won a Class 5A or 6A state title since the Year 2000. The Woodlands' Leslie Madison led her Highlanders to back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014. The city hasn't won a state title in the 6A level since. The 2013 team went 45-0. Madison reached the playoffs 11 times. In a three-year span, which included the state titles, The Woodlands went 121-6. Madison was also a three-time team captain and SMU and was a star at Cy-Fair.

Dale Westmoreland, Klein Oak, Baseball

776 wins! In 40 years of coaching, Dale Westmoreland won 776 games an average of 20 a year. The 2009 Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee built programs at Port Arthur-Austin, Dickinson, Klein Oak and Magnolia. While at Klein Oak, Westmoreland led his teams to state in 1991 and 96 and was named the District Coach of the Year six times. He moved on to Magnolia in 2003 and rebuilt the Dog House. He led Magnolia to the Regional Finals in 2009. His two sons continue his legacy as coaches at Klein Oak.





...

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.