BREAKING: North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis commits to Auburn

Joshua Koch

HOUSTON - Dematrius Davis is heading to Auburn.

The back-to-back state champion quarterback for North Shore verbally committed to Auburn on Sunday morning, bringing an end to his recruiting process. Davis had boiled down his choice to Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech - which he had verbally committed to at one point before.

This past season, Davis led the Mustangs to a 15-1 record, passing for 2,672 yards, rushing for 1,446 yards and scoring a total of 54 touchdowns. Davis was named the Class 6A Division I State Championship game Offensive MVP for a second-straight year.

Davis is rated as a four-star dual-threat quarterback by 24/7 Sports and had a total of 27 offers on his profile.



