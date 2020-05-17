BREAKING: North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis commits to Auburn
HOUSTON - Dematrius Davis is heading to Auburn.
The back-to-back state champion quarterback for North Shore verbally committed to Auburn on Sunday morning, bringing an end to his recruiting process. Davis had boiled down his choice to Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech - which he had verbally committed to at one point before.
This past season, Davis led the Mustangs to a 15-1 record, passing for 2,672 yards, rushing for 1,446 yards and scoring a total of 54 touchdowns. Davis was named the Class 6A Division I State Championship game Offensive MVP for a second-straight year.
Davis is rated as a four-star dual-threat quarterback by 24/7 Sports and had a total of 27 offers on his profile.
BREAKING: @NSNationFB QB @Dematrius09 has been named the 2019 VYPE Houston Football MVP. #txhsfb— vypehouston (@vypehouston) January 7, 2020
All-VYPE Offensive Team: https://t.co/aOT1p9TmiG
(@TechSideline @GalenaParkISD @NSSH_Mustangs @CoreyFlaggJr @ShadrachBanks @upton_5tout @MaxPreps @dctf @abc13sports @joeagleason) pic.twitter.com/CCBIeJCYcZ
