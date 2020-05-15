VYPE Houston Fan Poll: Boys Jumper of the Year

Despite the 2020 track and field season being cut short, there were still some amazing performances.

VYPE has scoured the standings on MileSplit.com and have gathered the best of the best in the jumps. This week we start with the boys. VYPE picked the top performers from the high jump, long jump and triple jump events!

Go crazy track nation and vote for the 2020 VYPE Houston Boys Jumper of the Year in this fan poll. The poll will close on Thursday, May 21 at 7 P.M! So VOTE!!

VYPE Houston Boys Jumper of the Year Fan Poll (Closes Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m.)