Texas High School Football Coaches Panel - Houston

With all the cancellations around high school sports this spring, one of the things that also was cancelled was spring football.

For many programs, like North Shore, that is a right of passage of the East Side of Houston. For many its time to start answering roster questions for the next season and working on fundamentals when they have the time to do it in the spring.

A few weeks ago, VYPE Media gathered some of the top football coaches in Houston - Jon Kay (North Shore), Craig Stump (Atascocita), John Snelson (Dickinson), Shaun McDowell (Foster) and Cedric Hardeman (Conroe) - to discuss some of the big questions surrounding their programs and more as we push through this pandemic.