Astros’ pitcher Verlander donates paycheck in honor of Mother’s Day

HOUSTON – Another local organization is getting a hefty donation from Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

“This week, we are so honored to donate to the American Gold Star Mothers,” said Verlander in a video posted on Twitter.

The American Gold Star Mothers is a group of moms who have lost children in active military service. The funds will allow the organization to provide financial assistance to members who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, announced a few weeks ago that he would be donating his paychecks to different organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB players are still making portions of their salaries even though games are not being played.

“These families have been through the most unthinkable tragedy by losing a child,” said Upton.

Verlander also took the time to appreciate all mothers.

“I wanted to take a minute to say Happy Mothers Day, thank you to all the moms out there," he said.