PHOTOS: See former Astros Gerrit Cole’s new $5.6 million Connecticut mansion

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros Game 3 starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws on the field at Yankee Stadium in New York, after the team arrived to prepare for the American League Championship Series, against the New York Yankees. Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press, late Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Gerrit Cole might have made the switch from the Astros to the Yankees, but his new place of residence won’t consider him a New Yorker.

Realtor reports the pitcher purchased a home in Greenwich, Conn., located roughly 30 minutes from Yankee Stadium.

The three-story home featuring five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms was sold to Cole in early February for $5,550,000.

The Colonial-style, wood-frame estate was designed by the architect Cormac Byrne in 2016, Realtor reports.

According to Realtor, the master suite features a sitting area, fireplace, two closets, and two bathrooms. There are four additional bedrooms on the third floor, each with its own bathroom.

The lower level features a second living room and a playroom.

Backyard features include a saltwater heated pool with spa, a spacious terrace with outdoor fireplace, as well as an outdoor kitchen and dining area under a covered porch, according to Realtor.

