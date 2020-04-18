PHOTOS: See former Astros Gerrit Cole’s new $5.6 million Connecticut mansion

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Gerrit Cole might have made the switch from the Astros to the Yankees, but his new place of residence won’t consider him a New Yorker.

Realtor reports the pitcher purchased a home in Greenwich, Conn., located roughly 30 minutes from Yankee Stadium.

The three-story home featuring five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms was sold to Cole in early February for $5,550,000.

Overhead view (realtor.com)

The Colonial-style, wood-frame estate was designed by the architect Cormac Byrne in 2016, Realtor reports.

Kitchen (realtor.com)

According to Realtor, the master suite features a sitting area, fireplace, two closets, and two bathrooms. There are four additional bedrooms on the third floor, each with its own bathroom.

Living room (realtor.com)

The lower level features a second living room and a playroom.

Downstairs living room (realtor.com)

Backyard features include a saltwater heated pool with spa, a spacious terrace with outdoor fireplace, as well as an outdoor kitchen and dining area under a covered porch, according to Realtor.