Meet your favorite Houston sports stars at the Autograph Show of Texas in Pasadena this weekend

HOUSTON – Calling all Houston-area sports fans: The Autograph Show of Texas, an autograph, memorabilia and collectors convention, will bring together your favorite Houston sports legends.

Houston’s famed No. 34s, Earl Campbell, Hakeem Olajuwon and Nolan Ryan, will all be present at the autograph show this weekend.

Other athletes that will attend the event include Dennis Rodman, Lawrence Taylor, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks and Rey Mysterio.

Apart from the array of athletes, several actors including Jaleel White, Ralph Macchio, Carmen Electra and the cast from the 1993 film “The Sandlot” will be at the event to meet fans and sign autographs.

Admission to the event is free for children ages 12 and under and runs $10 a pop for adults. If you want an autograph or photo opp with your favorite athlete, prepare to pay additional fees. Prices vary. Tickets will be sold the day of the event.

The autograph show runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Campbell Center, located at 7601 Red Bluff Road in Pasadena, Texas. Event parking is free for all attendees.

Can’t make the show but want an autograph from your favorite sports legend? Worry not. Mail your items to the event organizers, Fiterman Sports group, and they’ll get the autograph you so desire and mail it back to you.

Send your items to this address to get them signed by your favorite athlete: Fiterman Sports Group, 2250 Dickinson Avenue Suite A, Dickinson, Texas 775739

For a full listing of athletes appearing at the convention, click here.