Here’s how you can meet Astros players, Orbit this week

HOUSTON – It might not be baseball season, but the Astros presence is still strong in Houston.

Each year the team participates in a community outreach tour where people can meet and connect with players and other Astros staff.

Fans flocked to the H-E-B on Hwy 242 in Conroe to kickoff the 2020 Houston Astros Caravan, where they got the chance to meet players, alumni, broadcasters and front office personnel, not to mention the opportunity to hang out with everyone’s favorite mascot – Orbit.

The caravan will be making stops all over participating communities from Monday through Thursday, including community centers, military facilities hospitals and more.

According to the MLB website, the will start in Houston then go to Round Rock and Corpus Christi before returning back to H-Town for the Diamond Dreams Gala on Friday and the Astros FanFest on Saturday.

GO to the MLB website for more information about Astros FanFest and the full schedule for the 2020 Houston Astros Caravan.