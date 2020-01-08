3 bars Texans fans should avoid so you don’t have deal with Chiefs fans this Sunday

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in a game that will send one team closer to Super Bowl LIV in February.

While we know there will be dozens of watch parties around Houston to cheer on the Texans, there are some places you might want to avoid if you want to have good game-day energy as you cheer on J.J. Watt, DeShaun Watson and our other favorite Texans.

Three bars in the Houston-area are hosting watch parties but they’re going to be full of Chiefs fans and Texans die-hards might want to avoid them Sunday. Here’s the list:

1.) Little Woodrows - Midtown location

2.) Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill - West University location

3.) Buffalo Run in Spring

Where will you be watching the Texans this Sunday? Let us know in the comments.