Out of uniform: Houston Texans’ most fashionable game day arrivals

HOUSTON – The regular season for the Houston Texans has come to an end, and we’re looking at the Houston Texans game day arrivals, and noticed they’re pretty fashionable.

Turning the stadium corridors into a pregame runway, the football players trade in their cleats for loafers and helmets for fedoras.

Take a look at some of the most out-there looks sported by Houston Texans players:

Charles Omenihu

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu arrives to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3, 2019 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Buddy Howell

Houston Texans running back Buddy Howell arrives to play the Tennesse Titans on Dec. 29, 2019 at NRG Stadium.

Jacob Martin

Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin arrives to play the New England Patriots on Dec. 1, 2019 at NRG Stadium.

See more of our favorites: