4 meaningful Houston Texans moments this season

HOUSTON – As the regular season has come to end and the Houston Texans head into playoffs, we’re looking back at the meaningful moments players created for others.

Watson fulfills a Make-A-Wish

Deshaun Watson hosted Ethan Hughes, a high school senior battling leukemia, at a Texans practice in August.

With the help of the Make-A-Wish foundation, Hughes’ achieved his dream of catching a touchdown from Watson.

At practice, Hughes was treated as a part of the team, given new gloves, Nike cleats and a locker in the Texans locker room.

Toro visits Texans fan in Kansas City

In November, Texans team mascot Toro visited Bear Cottingham, a young fan who has a brain tumor, in Kansas City.

Bear had a very special visiter today!!! TORO from the TEXANS!!! ❤💙🏈💙❤ Bear was sleepy from working so hard at therapy this morning. But I know this made him so happy!! We are so thankful with how supportive and nice the Texans organization has been! Bear missed the Texans game we had tickets for because of surgery so this was so nice of Toro to come visit!! ❤❤ I will post most pictures in another post! For some reason his page doesn't allow me to post videos with pictures. #TeamBear #Texans #Toro #TexansStrong #childhoodcancerawareness #BrainTumorAwareness #kidsgetcancertoo #brainsurgery #ChildrensMercy

Posted by Blessings for Bear on Friday, November 8, 2019

JJ Watt releases Veterans day shoe, donates all proceeds

JJ Watt announced a new shoe in honor of his grandfather, a Korean War veteran on Nov. 10, 2019. Screengrab of shoe from Reebok.com.

Ahead of Veterans day, JJ Watt announced his newest shoe design with Reebok-“JJ III Valor Edition” in honor of veterans and active-duty military.

Watt donated 100 percent of his personal proceeds to go to Honor Flight, a non-profit organization which brings veterans to D.C. to visit monuments from the wars they’ve fought in. Additionally, Reebok donated $5 for every shoe bought, up to $25,000 to the Honor Flight network.

DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills treat teens to a Christmas surprise

Houston Texans' Kenny Stills, left, helps Jadon Cofield, right, shop for shoes at Shoe Palace during a shopping spree Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Galleria Mall in Houston. Cofield and Miracle Washington-Tribble are beneficiaries of Eight Million Stories, a Houston program which helps 14-18-year-olds who have either quit or been kicked out of school continue their education, find employment and receive emotional support. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Texans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills took two “Eight Million Stories” program participants on a shopping spree at the Galleria.

Eight Million Stories is an organization dedicated to transforming “the lives of vulnerable youth through education, skills training, employment and authentic relationships.”

“You can actually see the difference that they’re making in kids,” Hopkins said. “It gives kids a second chance. A lot of times when kids get in trouble they might get labeled or judged for mistakes that they made at a young age. This program right here gives kids an opportunity to better themselves after messing up or doing something that kids might do.”