4 meaningful Houston Texans moments this season
HOUSTON – As the regular season has come to end and the Houston Texans head into playoffs, we’re looking back at the meaningful moments players created for others.
Watson fulfills a Make-A-Wish
Deshaun Watson hosted Ethan Hughes, a high school senior battling leukemia, at a Texans practice in August.
With the help of the Make-A-Wish foundation, Hughes’ achieved his dream of catching a touchdown from Watson.
#Texans QB @deshaunwatson hosted Ethan Hughes at practice today. Hughes, a senior at @cycreekhs who is battling Leukemia, was a guest of Watson’s thru @MakeAWish. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zmCwYN7Rq4— Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) August 11, 2019
At practice, Hughes was treated as a part of the team, given new gloves, Nike cleats and a locker in the Texans locker room.
Toro visits Texans fan in Kansas City
In November, Texans team mascot Toro visited Bear Cottingham, a young fan who has a brain tumor, in Kansas City.
Bear had a very special visiter today!!! TORO from the TEXANS!!! ❤💙🏈💙❤ Bear was sleepy from working so hard at therapy this morning. But I know this made him so happy!! We are so thankful with how supportive and nice the Texans organization has been! Bear missed the Texans game we had tickets for because of surgery so this was so nice of Toro to come visit!! ❤❤ I will post most pictures in another post! For some reason his page doesn't allow me to post videos with pictures. #TeamBear #Texans #Toro #TexansStrong #childhoodcancerawareness #BrainTumorAwareness #kidsgetcancertoo #brainsurgery #ChildrensMercy
Posted by Blessings for Bear on Friday, November 8, 2019
JJ Watt releases Veterans day shoe, donates all proceeds
Ahead of Veterans day, JJ Watt announced his newest shoe design with Reebok-“JJ III Valor Edition” in honor of veterans and active-duty military.
Watt donated 100 percent of his personal proceeds to go to Honor Flight, a non-profit organization which brings veterans to D.C. to visit monuments from the wars they’ve fought in. Additionally, Reebok donated $5 for every shoe bought, up to $25,000 to the Honor Flight network.
DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills treat teens to a Christmas surprise
Houston Texans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills took two “Eight Million Stories” program participants on a shopping spree at the Galleria.
Eight Million Stories is an organization dedicated to transforming “the lives of vulnerable youth through education, skills training, employment and authentic relationships.”
“You can actually see the difference that they’re making in kids,” Hopkins said. “It gives kids a second chance. A lot of times when kids get in trouble they might get labeled or judged for mistakes that they made at a young age. This program right here gives kids an opportunity to better themselves after messing up or doing something that kids might do.”
