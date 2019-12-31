Where do the Texans land in the new Super Bowl odds list?

HOUSTON – After a grueling NFL regular season, it is now time to start the postseason fun.

Twenty NFL teams packed up their lockers Monday and began their offseason vacations, hoping that 2020 will turn out better than this 2019 season. Left on the road to the Super Bowl in South Florida next month are a dozen teams who all believe, if the pieces come together, that they could be the last team standing.

As the playoffs are set to kick off this weekend the new Super Bowl odds have been released.

The Baltimore Ravens top the list as most expected. The Ravens check in with 2-1 odds followed by the Kansas City Chiefs who stand at 3-1.

Kansas City enters the playoffs as the third seed in the AFC after their win Sunday over the Chargers. The NFL West champion San Francisco 49ers are third with odds of 7-1 just ahead of the Saints who check-in at 6-1 to make it to Miami.

Green Bay, which earned a first-round bye, stands at 10-1 odds to represent the NFC and win the Super Bowl. Following the Packers, the odds begin to drop dramatically as the Patriots open with 20-1 odds. New England failed to earn a first-round bye after their shocking loss to the Dolphins. They will host Tennessee Saturday night in Foxborough.

The list continues with Seattle at 22-1 odds with the Bills and Vikings sitting at 40-1 odds.

The Texans, who won the AFC South and are 10-6 this season, received very little support as they sit at 50-1 odds alongside the Eagles. The Titans are the 12th and final team and begin their playoff run with 75-1 odds.

SUPER BOWL ODDS

RAVENS: 2-1

CHIEFS: 3-1

49ERS: 7-2

SAINTS: 6-1

PACKERS: 10-1

PATRIOTS: 20-1

SEAHAWKS: 22-1

BILLS: 40-1

VIKINGS: 40-1

TEXANS: 50-1

EAGLES: 50-1

TITANS: 75-1