Local aspiring gymnasts celebrate Simone Biles' historic record

HOUSTON - We are less than a year from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and Simone Biles has already let the world know she is ready.

The Olympic Gold medalist, from Spring, set a historic record this weekend, taking her sixth national title. She made a triple-double during her floor exercise.

What are people saying?

Simone Biles’ young fans, who practice at the World Champions Centre in Spring where she trains, are beyond excited to see her make history. They were in awe of her inspiring performance.

Avienda Finnegan, 5, said she was mind blown by Biles performance.

“I thought she was really amazing. It blew my mind,” Finnegan said.

Gracie Sangster, 11, said Biles is an incredible athlete who works hard every day.

“I want to do that someday. I think that she is working hard and she comes here every single day and practices and practices and that's how she gets better, if you just keep on practicing. I want to say Simone Biles, you are amazingly incredible and I love you,” Sangster added.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.