Associated Press

HOUSTON - The Astros are one win away from closing out the Yankees and winning the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

With pitching plans disrupted by a rainout earlier this week, both teams are expected to go all-bullpen in Game 6.

Follow the live game updates with KPRC 2 Sports team.

App users click here to see live blog.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.