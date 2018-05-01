Little Leaguer's 'slow motion' run to home plate will make you cry laughing

A Little Leaguer has made it to the big leagues on social media after his slow motion run to home plate went viral.

Tabby Rodriquez posted to Twitter that his little cousin’s coach told him to run home as fast as he could, and boy did the little guy deliver!

If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered pic.twitter.com/VpBBzIEtzf — ratby (@TabbyRodriguez) April 29, 2018

From third base all the way to home the boy ran in instant replay mode up the base line. At one point, his coach tried to give him a nudge and hurry him along, but the boy pushed his coach away and committed until the end, even sliding his way home.

If his Little League career is any indication of what he’ll be like in the majors we can hardly wait to see the theatrics.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.