Lindsey Vonn crashes, ends up in safety nets during world championships

ARE, Sweden - Lindsey Vonn has crashed in the super-G at the world championships, straddling a gate mid-air and ending up in the safety nets.

Vonn, however, got up and skied down the hill after being tended to by medical personnel.

Last week, the all-time leader in women's World Cup wins announced that she will retire after racing the super-G and downhill at the worlds.

Vonn has been slowed by persistent pain in both of her knees.

