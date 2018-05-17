Let's make Chris Paul's brother C.J. an honorary Houstonian

HOUSTON - Chris Paul has played a major role in getting the Rockets to the Western Conference finals. But his brother is also winning the playoffs in his own right.

I don't know about you, but I want Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to give C.J. Paul a key to the city after his relentless heckling of Kevin Durant during the Rockets' Game 2 victory Wednesday.

It was late in the third quarter. The camera cut away to KD and C.J. exchanging words during a dead ball. Durant did not look happy. As a Rockets fan, I'm completely OK with that.

This is not the first time C.J. Paul has made headlines during these playoffs.

During the Rockets-Jazz series Game 4 in Salt Lake City, C.J. was nearly ejected.

In the third quarter, he was sitting on the baseline when security told him he had to leave. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and CP3 both jumped in to find out what happened. It turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

Another fan was heard calling a referee names. C.J., who played basketball in college, told security it wasn't him. He was then allowed to return to his seat.

See video of Wednesday night's confrontation between C.J. Paul and Durant below:

KD telling CP3's brother to "sit down" pic.twitter.com/IVCXIEkcOk — ESPN (@espn) May 17, 2018

