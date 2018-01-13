Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson dies at 89, ESPN reports

Keith Jackson, a widely-recognized sports broadcaster died Friday, his family told ESPN. He was 89-years-old.

Jackson was known as the "Voice of College Football," broadcasting the sport from the 1960's until Jan. 2006.

Jackson worked for ABC Sports during that time, calling numerous big matchups, including more than a dozen Rose Bowl games.

His final game behind the microphone is one sentimental in the hearts of many in Texas. The University of Texas Longhorns, led by QB Vince Young, defeated the University of Southern California to win the Rose Bowl and the National Championship Game, to complete the 2005 season.

Jackson worked with a variety of broadcast partners, including Frank Broyles, Lynn Swann, Tim Brant, Bob Griese, and current NFL on CBS analyst Dan Fouts.

In addition to his work on college football, Jackson called a variety of sports, including the Olympics, Major League Baseball and the World Series, USFL football, and was the original play by play man of Monday Night Football.

"THE voice of college football and one of the most iconic voices of all time, RIP Keith Jackson. Thank you for all of the incredible Saturday’s (sic)," JJ Watt wrote as tribute on Twitter.

THE voice of college football and one of the most iconic voices of all time, RIP Keith Jackson. Thank you for all of the incredible Saturday’s. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.