Leave Ken Giles alone, New York

You know how you can pick on a family member, but if anyone else tries to criticize your brother, your sister or your cousin, your blood starts boiling? That's how I felt after reading an article about Astros pitcher Ken Giles in The New Yorker.

My blood pressure started rising when I saw the title: "Baby Giles."

Then I saw the caption under a picture of Giles: "behaved like an adult baby, disrespectful of the Yankees and everyone watching."

Okay. Yes, the Astros closer had a bit of a meltdown Tuesday night in the ninth inning against the Yankees. Yes, he gave up a homer to Gary Sanchez and lost a game in which Justin Verlander tied a career high of 14 strike-outs. And yes, he punched himself in the face out of frustration.

But lay off our guy, New York.

Before you throw stones, take a look at your glass house. Let's just toss a few names out there: Lou Piniella, Billy Martin, Reggie Jackson, George Steinbrenner. Those guys aren't exactly known for being cool under pressure.

Good or bad, outbursts are a part of sports. The players, managers and owners are passionate. It happens.

So if our guy disrespected the Yankees, then the Yankees (with their history of tantrums) disrespected baseball.

And, oh yeah. You can keep your Brooklyn barbecue, too.

