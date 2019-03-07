Laurel & Mike D'Antoni help get family back in Hurricane Harvey damaged home

HOUSTON - Ever since the arrival of Mike D'Antoni to Houston as Rockets head coach, his wife Laurel has contributed her time and their resources to numerous community efforts. On Wednesday afternoon, the D'Antonis, along with the Rockets, SBP and Rooms To Go were able to help get the Williams family back into their Hurricane Harvey damaged home.

Walking into the families' renovated and re-decorated home was overwhelming for Debra Williams and her family.

Williams said,"I'm just amazed. God outdoing himself.

'I'm just so thankful to be with them, for them to choose our family. It's more than a dream to just be together and our history that we have here (in this home).

"I'm just speechless," she said.

"Just being a mom, putting them (her kids) before me makes me feel great. People that didn;t even know me (helping us). I'm thankful."

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said, "To be able to team up with Rooms To Go, Marie Flanigan (Interiors) and what they did with the house is incredible. Then SBP getting the whole project started, it's fantastic."

"If this wasn't my story, I wouldn't believe it," Williams said.

